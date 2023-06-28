Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.84

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and traded as high as $7.87. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 460,647 shares.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1173 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,520,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after buying an additional 137,684 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2,201.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 85,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 81,883 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 72,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the period. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

