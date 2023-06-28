Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.84

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and traded as high as $7.87. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 460,647 shares.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1173 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.73%.
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
