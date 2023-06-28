Cosmos (ATOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.24 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 27th. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.24 billion and $65.50 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.35 or 0.00030627 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00042775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013991 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

