CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Director John W. Hill Sells 1,500 Shares

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $129,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,956,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,382. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.54 and a 1-year high of $91.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.81, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,917,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,518,000 after purchasing an additional 286,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CoStar Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,814,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,381,000 after purchasing an additional 500,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in CoStar Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,698,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,913,000 after purchasing an additional 770,204 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

