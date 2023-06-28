Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Coty Stock Performance

Coty stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. Coty has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently issued reports on COTY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Coty by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after buying an additional 7,760,564 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after buying an additional 4,525,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,208,000 after buying an additional 4,092,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,862,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

