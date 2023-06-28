Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) versus Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Head-To-Head Survey

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) and Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Covenant Logistics Group and Mullen Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covenant Logistics Group $1.22 billion 0.46 $108.68 million $6.96 6.25 Mullen Group N/A N/A N/A $1.00 11.72

Covenant Logistics Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Group. Covenant Logistics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mullen Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covenant Logistics Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Mullen Group 0 3 1 1 2.60

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Covenant Logistics Group and Mullen Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Covenant Logistics Group presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.10%. Mullen Group has a consensus target price of $17.07, indicating a potential upside of 46.28%. Given Mullen Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mullen Group is more favorable than Covenant Logistics Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.6% of Covenant Logistics Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Mullen Group shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of Covenant Logistics Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Covenant Logistics Group pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Mullen Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Covenant Logistics Group pays out 6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mullen Group pays out 120.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Covenant Logistics Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Covenant Logistics Group and Mullen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covenant Logistics Group 8.63% 21.73% 10.68% Mullen Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Covenant Logistics Group beats Mullen Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Covenant Logistics Group

(Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows. The Dedicated segment provides customers with committed truckload capacity over contracted periods using equipment either owned or leased by the company. The Managed Freight segment offers brokerage services, including logistics capacity by outsourcing the carriage of customers' freight to third parties; and transport management services, such as logistics services on a contractual basis to customers who prefer to outsource their logistics needs. The Warehousing segment provides day-to-day warehouse management services to customers. This segment also provides shuttle and switching services to shuttling containers and trailers. The company also engages in used equipment sales and leasing business. It serves transportation companies, such as parcel freight forwarders, less-than-truckload carriers, and third-party logistics providers; and traditional truckload customers, including manufacturers, retailers, and food and beverage shippers. The company was formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. and changed its name to Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. in July 2020. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

About Mullen Group

(Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services. The Specialized & Industrial Services segment provides production services, well servicing, production fluid transportation, transportation of fluids for disposal, frac support, hydrovac excavation, and industrial cleaning and turnaround services; and specialized services comprising dredging and dewatering services, large diameter pipe stockpiling and stringing services, water management, environmental services, civil construction, municipal development and emergency services, hydrostatic testing services to the pipeline industry and midstream sector, and transporting of oversize and overweight shipments, as well as deals in original equipment manufacturer parts and services. This segment also offers drilling and drilling related services, consisting of transportation, handling, and storage of oilfield fluids, tubulars, and drilling mud; drilling rig relocation; general oilfield hauling; well disposal facility; core drilling; setting surface casing; and conductor pipe setting services. The U.S. & International Logistics segment provides logistics services through professional representatives and station agents. This segment also owns SilverExpress, a proprietary integrated transportation management platform. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Okotoks, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.