Creditcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $53.40 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $53.40 million and approximately $19.26 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000769 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000597 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006925 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 227,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

