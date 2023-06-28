Critical Comparison: Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) & Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT)

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT – Get Rating) and Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Generex Biotechnology and Kronos Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generex Biotechnology $2.66 million 0.00 -$33.33 million N/A N/A Kronos Bio N/A N/A -$133.20 million ($2.18) -0.76

Generex Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Kronos Bio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generex Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A Kronos Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Generex Biotechnology and Kronos Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Kronos Bio has a consensus target price of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 551.52%.

Profitability

This table compares Generex Biotechnology and Kronos Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generex Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A Kronos Bio N/A -47.83% -39.64%

Risk & Volatility

Generex Biotechnology has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kronos Bio has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.2% of Kronos Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Generex Biotechnology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Kronos Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Generex Biotechnology beats Kronos Bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generex Biotechnology

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an oral insulin product. The company is also developing AE37, a synthetic peptide vaccine, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to stimulate a potent and specific immune response against tumors expressing the HER-2/neu oncogene in patients with breast cancer and prostate cancer. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes rapid point-of-care in-vitro medical diagnostics for infectious diseases, such as human immunodeficiency virus, tuberculosis, malaria, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, syphilis, and others; and test kits and cassettes for testing infectious diseases, as well as Excellagen, a wound conforming gel. Further, the company is developing immunotherapeutic products and vaccines; and extracellular matrix hydrogel solution, a tissue engineered therapy for the treatment of Ulcerative Colitis. Additionally, it manufactures and sells foot and ankle surgical kits that include plates, screws, and tools; and distributes surgical supplies, orthopedic implants, artificial joints, and biologics, medical devices, and regenerative medicine products. It also serves as the general partner of the Management Services Organization. Generex Biotechnology Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida. On April 23, 2022, an involuntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 was filed against Generex Biotechnology Corporation in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida. On June 6, 2022, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial; and Lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor to treat the patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

