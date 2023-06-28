Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CRT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.45. 13,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,433. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 78.44% and a return on equity of 470.25%. The company had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $216,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

