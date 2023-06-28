CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0748 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CRT.UN traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.87. The company had a trading volume of 88,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,103. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$14.21 and a 52 week high of C$17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

