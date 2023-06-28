CTS Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

CTS has a payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CTS to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.84. CTS has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. CTS had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $145.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CTS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CTS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 39.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CTS by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CTS by 2.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

