CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Short Interest Up 604.4% in June

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, an increase of 604.4% from the May 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
CV Price Performance
Shares of CVHL stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,198. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. CV has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05.
CV Company Profile
