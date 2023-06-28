CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Short Interest Up 604.4% in June

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, an increase of 604.4% from the May 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

CV Price Performance

Shares of CVHL stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,198. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. CV has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

CV Company Profile

CV Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

