Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

CYCC opened at $0.58 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

