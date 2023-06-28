D.B. Root & Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in Novartis by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Novartis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 399,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services grew its position in Novartis by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

NYSE:NVS opened at $98.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.28. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

