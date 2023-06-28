D.B. Root & Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. RH makes up 0.7% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,981,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of RH by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $305.57 on Wednesday. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $351.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total value of $534,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $279,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total value of $534,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RH. Guggenheim cut their target price on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.06.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.