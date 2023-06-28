D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,720 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 923.5% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

