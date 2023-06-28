D.B. Root & Company LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $794,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.95.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

