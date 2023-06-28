D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 2,786 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 509.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.21.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $106.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

