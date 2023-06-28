D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 598 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.65. The company has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

