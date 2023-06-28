D.B. Root & Company LLC Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,417 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 4.8% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 55.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in Starbucks by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 8.5% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.79 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $74.87 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $112.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.