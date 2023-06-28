Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS DIFTY traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.50. 3,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,514. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48.

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments, condominiums, and office buildings in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; whole building leasing, and building management and renovation; tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

