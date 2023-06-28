Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, a growth of 866.9% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Dalrada Financial Trading Up 4.4 %

DFCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 87,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,393. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. Dalrada Financial has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.37.

Get Dalrada Financial alerts:

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Company Profile

Dalrada Financial Corporation operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dalrada Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrada Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.