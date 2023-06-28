Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.47

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.47 and traded as high as $16.22. Dana shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 1,012,162 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dana in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47.

Dana Announces Dividend

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Dana had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Dana’s payout ratio is -24.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dana by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Dana by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Dana during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

(Get Rating)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.