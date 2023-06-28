Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.47

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.47 and traded as high as $16.22. Dana shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 1,012,162 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dana in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.
Dana Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47.
Dana Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Dana’s payout ratio is -24.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dana by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Dana by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Dana during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.
About Dana
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
