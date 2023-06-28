Darwin Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FVAL. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000.

NYSEARCA:FVAL opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89. The company has a market cap of $476.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $49.05.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

