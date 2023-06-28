Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $10.42 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,142 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average is $70.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

