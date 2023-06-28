Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,313,690,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,528,000.

Shares of OEF opened at $203.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.32 and a 200-day moving average of $184.93. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.57 and a one year high of $207.93.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

