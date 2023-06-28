Darwin Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,239 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,411,591 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $156,921,000 after purchasing an additional 180,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $128,133,000 after purchasing an additional 83,859 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,870 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $87,142,000 after purchasing an additional 952,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STM stock opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.58. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on STM. StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

