Darwin Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,481 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

