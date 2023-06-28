Darwin Wealth Management LLC Purchases 165,975 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 608,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,975 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF accounts for 3.5% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned about 12.67% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $13,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 30,672 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,892,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,422,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 4th quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,426,000.

Get First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DEED opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $23.51.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.