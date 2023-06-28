Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 25,131 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,131 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises 0.9% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 186,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,554,000 after buying an additional 568,433 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 18,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 53,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $19.72.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

