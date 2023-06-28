Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 990 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after acquiring an additional 534,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,371,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.61.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $417.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $185.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $372.24 and a 200 day moving average of $342.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.70 and a fifty-two week high of $448.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.