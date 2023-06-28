DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

DBV Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 778.60%. The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $18,525,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,258,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in DBV Technologies by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 871,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 305,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,412 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 181,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

