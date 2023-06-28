DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Short Interest Update

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the May 31st total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 193.0 days.

DCC Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DCCPF remained flat at $58.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. DCC has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $66.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.25.

Get DCC alerts:

About DCC

(Free Report)

Read More

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.