DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Short Interest Update

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the May 31st total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 193.0 days.
DCC Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DCCPF remained flat at $58.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. DCC has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $66.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.25.
About DCC
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DCC
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.