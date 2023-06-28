DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

DCP opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.40.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

