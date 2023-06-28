Decred Price Hits $14.44 on Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Decred has a market capitalization of $220.80 million and $2.68 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $14.44 or 0.00047926 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00139662 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00030800 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012297 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,291,363 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

