DeltaFi 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7,215.42 (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 8% lower against the dollar. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and $7,215.42 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

