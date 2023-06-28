Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.44

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.44 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DWVYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Derwent London from GBX 2,050 ($26.06) to GBX 2,100 ($26.70) in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22.

Derwent London plc owns 75 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.9 billion as at 30 June 2022, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

