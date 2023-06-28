Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC) Plans $0.06 Final Dividend

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th.
Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.15.
About Dexus Convenience Retail REIT
