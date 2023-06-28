dForce USD Trading Down 0.2% This Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $31.73 million and $2,509.60 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.82 or 0.00282119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013004 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016534 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,332,905 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99260673 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $2,550.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

