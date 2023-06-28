Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 681.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.77) to GBX 3,700 ($47.04) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.17) to GBX 4,720 ($60.01) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.40) to GBX 3,850 ($48.95) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,908.89.

Shares of DEO traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.93. 99,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $194.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.07.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

