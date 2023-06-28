Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as low as C$0.12. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

Diamcor Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

