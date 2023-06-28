Dimeco, Inc. (DIMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on July 27th

Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Dimeco Stock Performance

Dimeco stock remained flat at $34.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Dimeco has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $48.70.

Dimeco Company Profile

Dimeco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides consumer, mortgage, construction, home equity, student, business term, business vehicle, business equipment, capital improvement, and commercial real estate loans; business lines of credit; and acquisition financing and investment services.

