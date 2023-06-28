Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 138,721 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 131,733 shares.The stock last traded at $76.18 and had previously closed at $75.90.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $657.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day moving average is $70.11.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,100 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.4% in the first quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 263,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,148,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 9.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after buying an additional 18,964 shares during the last quarter.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

