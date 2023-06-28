DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.36

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 17271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,451.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.65.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.64 million during the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 161.52%. Research analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post 0.009906 EPS for the current year.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.