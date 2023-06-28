DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96.
In other news, Director Mareile B. Cusack acquired 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,896. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
