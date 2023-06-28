DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at DNP Select Income Fund

In other news, Director Mareile B. Cusack acquired 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,896. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

About DNP Select Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

