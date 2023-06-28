Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.55.

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $51.89. 1,599,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,445,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

