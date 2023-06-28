Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Douglas Emmett has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. Douglas Emmett has a dividend payout ratio of 345.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.51. 259,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,145,263. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.94. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Emmett

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 378,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 44,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,544,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after buying an additional 74,352 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 94.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 400.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 45,528 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEI. Piper Sandler upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.