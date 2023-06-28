Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Position Decreased by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust lowered its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Dover were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 29,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.44. 137,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.84. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

