Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.79

Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN – Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.79 and traded as low as C$16.78. Dream Global REIT shares last traded at C$16.79, with a volume of 630,471 shares traded.

Dream Global REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 4.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.79.

About Dream Global REIT

Dream Global REIT is a real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 19.9 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium.

