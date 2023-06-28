Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.96). The business had revenue of C$15.74 million during the quarter.

