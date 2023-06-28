DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $103.23

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.23 and last traded at $102.82, with a volume of 25761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DSDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DSV A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Handelsbanken began coverage on shares of DSV A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DSV A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,397.50.

DSV A/S Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.36.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

